Chatvisor provides an article management where you can create/update/delete your articles and categories. Chatvisor will automatically serve these categories and articles to your customers.
Integrate Chatvisor fully automated in your existing webshop. With our webshop plugins and the generic product crawler can offer you the fully automated integration without any work.
Chatvisor is built to support your customers when it's needed. Get in touch with your customers in a few minutes.
Get deep insights about the messaging experience. See what are your most clicked articles, your new users and much more.
Chatvisor helps you to manage your conversations through your social media platforms. You see exactly which of your customers needs help and can focus on them. The bot does the rest for you.
Reach all of your customers who are interested in specific categories with one message. You can select the articles!
Use our integrated tools to boost up your bot. Integrate a "message us" button on your website or create specific messenger codes (like QR-codes) and track the referrals.
Join the daily digital life of your customers. Make yourself 24/7 hour available and a part of everyone’s routines - this leads to getting to know your customers better and ultimately learning about their preferences.
Bringing the right product to the right person is hard, right? Chatvisor introduces the end of spam ads. We reach that by solving the problem at its root – we let the customer decide what he’s interested in.
Our whole service is developed to save your time. By having to put in almost no additional effort, you’re able to set up an innovative way of customer interaction to let them know about your newest offers.