Article Management

What is Chatvisor? Chatvisor is made for Facebook Messenger

Chatvisor is a service which allows you to reach your customers on the platform where your customers are. We allow you to deliver offers to customers according their interests via chat. Unlike other methods of targeted advertising, Chatvisor lets customers decide about what they want to get information, in what intervals and for how long. This way the messages aren’t considered as spam. And everything within Facebook Messenger. We deliver detailled statistics about your users and their behaviour. Chat messages are more likely to perceived than Emails or other Ads like on Social Media.